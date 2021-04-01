MOULTRIE, Ga. - The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners released the March call statistics for the Colquitt County E-911 Center in a Facebook post Thursday.
There were a total of 5,443 E-911 dispatch calls for the month of March, which includes:
- 4,554 calls for law enforcement.
- 571 for emergency medical services.
- Zero search and rescue calls.
- 77 Moultrie Fire Department calls.
- 241 County Volunteer Fire Departments calls.
There have been 14,406 calls so far this year with an average of 192 calls for daily service, the Facebook post said.
