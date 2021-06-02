MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Moultrie Boy Scout is planning his Eagle Scout project and asks the community to help.
Thomas Gage Edmondson will be doing two things for the Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society as part of his effort to receive the highest award in Scouting.
On June 19, Edmondson will be at Piggly Wiggly and Pet Sense from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. to collect supplies for the local animal organization.
Also, he will be leading the construction of a large supply drop-off box to be placed in front of the Humane Society on First Street Northeast.
To help, please bring supplies such as animal food, blankets, cleaning supplies, litter, etc., to the supply drive June 19 or make a donation at Edmondson’s Go Fund Me page at https://gofund.me/2e07b381. The money will initially be used for supplies to build the drop-off box, Edmondson said, but any excess will be donated to the Humane Society.
For more information, contact him at (229) 529-7321 or thomas.edmondson4988@gmail.com.
