MOULTRIE, Ga. — Fifteen people took advantage of the first day of early voting Monday to cast a ballot on the question of continuing the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
Early voting will continue, Monday through Saturday, until March 17 at the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex on Central Avenue at First Street Northeast. Election Day will be March 21 at the county's 19 voting precincts.
Colquitt County consumers currently pay 8% sales tax on purchases. Part of that is various local option taxes that voters must approve for a limited time. The Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax that is now in effect will expire in September. The Colquitt County Board of Education hopes voters will approve the new tax, which will begin immediately when the current one expires.
Special Purpose Local Option Sales Taxes — including the ESPLOST — can be used only for capital projects, such as new buildings, furniture or equipment. The ESPLOST is the only question on the ballot.
If approved, the ESPLOST will fund major projects at four sites:
• A new agricultural facility and canning plant across the road from Colquitt County High School. The ag facility will house animals for students who participate in livestock shows.
• Demolition of two buildings at Willie J. Williams Middle School and the building of a 16-classroom addition in the cleared area. The demolition will also make way for a 201-space parking lot that officials hope will help alleviate congestion during student drop-off and pickup times.
• Addition of 16 classrooms at Colquitt County High School. Along with some existing classrooms, the new construction will house Colquitt County’s ninth grade. Ninth graders are currently at C.A. Gray Junior High School, but moving them to CCHS is part of the district's facilities plan.
• Demolition of multiple buildings at C.A. Gray Junior High School. Most of the affected buildings were built in 1959 and others in 1982. Removing the buildings will decrease the school’s capacity from 1,400 to 700, which should help with traffic congestion in the neighborhood during drop-off and pickup times.
That change in capacity would require moving the ninth grade to CCHS, however.
If the tax is approved by voters, the school district will sell bonds worth an estimated $31.5 million to fund those major projects and will repay the bonds with ESPLOST receipts.
