MOULTRIE, Ga. — Georgia is continuing to break records for voter turnout, and Colquitt County is doing its part.
Data from the Georgia Secretary of State’s website said more than 1.5 million Georgias had voted in-person as of Monday, along with about 155,000 mail-in absentee ballots.
“We anticipate hitting the 2 million mark during early voting and expect strong turnout during the last week of early voting,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a media release on Saturday.
In Colquitt County, Voter Registrar Paula McCullough said as of early Monday afternoon, 4,267 in-person early votes had been cast.
“It’s been steady busy,” McCullough said. “It hasn’t been a big line or anything.”
McCullough said she’d mailed 557 mail-in absentee ballots and had received 391 back. Friday was the deadline for her to mail out the ballots, but they can be returned until the polls close on Election Day, Nov. 8.
She said the county has a ballot drop box inside the Courthouse Annex — the same location as early voting is taking place — but only 89 absentee ballots have been placed in it. Most voters who use absentee ballots either mail them back or drop them off at the registrar’s office in person, she said.
Probate Judge Wes Lewis, whose duties include serving as elections superintendent, said strong early voting helps spread out the turnout, allowing many voters to avoid lines on election day. He said it’s been a popular option since it started several years ago.
Lewis said the county’s voting machines were tested in early October and all performed accurately. That’s 100 ballot marking machines, 40 poll pads and 21 scanners.
Nine of those ballot marking machines are operating at early voting through Friday; the others will be deployed to the county’s 19 precincts the day before the Nov. 8 election.
Lewis praised the poll workers who make voting go as smoothly as it does. Voting goes on for 12 hours on Tuesday, so the poll workers can be looking at a 14- to 16-hour day, he said.
“A lot of them have helped me since I started in ’06,” he said. “We’re throwing a lot at them. … It’s definitely more involved than most people would know.”
Fortunately, Colquitt County has avoided many of the challenges other counties have experienced. Lewis said he hasn’t seen the hostility that poll workers elsewhere have experienced, at least in part because his office has a good working relationship with local leaders of both the Democratic and Republican parties. Nonetheless, his team is prepared with a state hotline and with support from local law enforcement.
Another issue that’s appeared in other counties has been challenges of voters’ eligibility. Thousands of voters in Metro Atlanta and elsewhere in the state have had their eligibility challenged this year, but the vast majority of those challenges have been dismissed by elections boards.
“Those are the counties that get a lot of attention because of the sheer number of voters,” Lewis said. “We have not seen that done here.”
