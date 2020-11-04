MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County voters turned out heavily for Donald Trump and other Republicans in Tuesday’s election — although most of their votes were cast sometime before Election Day.
An unknown number of mail-in ballots remained to be counted Tuesday night. County Registrar Paula McCullough said on Monday that 2,433 mail-in ballots had been returned and 811 had been canceled so voters could cast an in-person ballot instead. 733 more had not been turned in Monday morning, but any number of them might have been delivered by the deadline Tuesday evening.
None of those mail-in votes are included in the totals below.
Nonetheless, the number of votes cast in-person during early voting far exceeded the number of votes cast on Tuesday: 8,077 early votes to 5,448 votes on Tuesday.
In Colquitt County, Trump led Democrat Joe Biden in the race for president, 10,402 votes to 2,984. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen drew 99 votes here.
In one of two U.S. Senate races, Republican David Perdue drew similar numbers here: 10,302 to Democrat Jon Ossoff’s 2,882 and Libertarian Shane Hazel’s 210.
The other Senate race was a free-for all with 20 candidates plus a certified write-in candidate. In Colquitt County, incumbent Kelly Loeffler, a Republican, led with 5,757 votes, followed by her fellow Republican, Doug Collins with 3,835 and Democrat Raphael Warnock with 1,842. Each of the other candidates received fewer than 500 votes here, most of them much fewer.
Incumbent Republican Austin Scott received 10,378 Colquitt County votes as he ran to keep his U.S. House of Representatives seat. Democrat Lindsay Holliday received 2,714.
All of these races except Scott’s involve voters from across the state — and Scott’s district includes multiple counties from Moultrie to Macon — so local votes contribute to the total votes, but none are decided entirely by local voters.
No local race featured inter-party opposition. All candidates on the ballot in local races are Republicans.
Sheriff Rod Howell did face opposition from write-in candidate Seaborn Folsom. Write-in votes were still being tallied Tuesday night.
