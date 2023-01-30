MOULTRIE, Ga. — More than 1,000 Colquitt County voters cast ballots during the early voting period ahead of this week’s special election.
The early voting period was three weeks, ending Friday, Jan. 27. Colquitt County Voter Registrar Paula McCullough said on Monday that voting was slow until the last two or three days, when it picked up.
In all, 1,091 voters cast early ballots in Colquitt County, McCullough said.
The special election covers two vacant seats in the Georgia legislature. State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned late last year to become medical director of the Georgia Department of Community Health. State Rep. Sam Watson, R-Moultrie, announced his resignation the next day to seek Burke’s seat.
Only one candidate qualified for Watson’s seat, Colquitt County Administrator Charles “Chas” Cannon.
Watson faces opposition from two Cairo residents, Mary Weaver-Anderson, a Democrat, and John H. Monds, a Libertarian.
Senate District 11 includes all of Colquitt County as well as all or part of Cook, Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas and Brooks counties. House District 172 includes all of Colquitt County and part of Cook and Thomas counties. Voters throughout the districts are casting ballots to pick the next legislators. The Observer has not sought early voting totals from any county except Colquitt.
Election Day will be Tuesday, Jan. 31. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at normal polling sites throughout the affected districts. Colquitt County votes will be counted at the Courthouse Annex after polls close then reported to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. The Secretary of State’s Office will compile votes from throughout the district to determine the winner.
The Moultrie Observer’s website, www.moultrieobserver.com, will update vote totals as they come in Tuesday night, but the print edition will go to press before polls close. Results will not be available for Wednesday’s newspaper.
