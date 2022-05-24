9:22 pm

Board of Education District 4

Lee Elrond - 184

Hayden Willis - 391

County Commission chairman

Denver Braswell - 2315

Bruce Norton - 1103

Superior Court judgeship

Catherine Mims Smith - 1630

Robert Moore Jr. - 747

William Whitesell - 1274

TSPLOST

Yes - 2137

No - 1803

8:35 pm

With only early in-person votes counted:

Board of Education District 4

Lee Elrond - 129

Hayden Willis - 260

County Commission chairman

Denver Braswell - 1146

Bruce Norton - 633

Superior Court judgeship

Catherine Mims Smith - 928

Robert Moore Jr. - 377

William Whitesell - 694

TSPLOST

Yes - 1185

No - 946

