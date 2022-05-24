9:22 pm
Board of Education District 4
Lee Elrond - 184
Hayden Willis - 391
County Commission chairman
Denver Braswell - 2315
Bruce Norton - 1103
Superior Court judgeship
Catherine Mims Smith - 1630
Robert Moore Jr. - 747
William Whitesell - 1274
TSPLOST
Yes - 2137
No - 1803
—-
8:35 pm
With only early in-person votes counted:
Board of Education District 4
Lee Elrond - 129
Hayden Willis - 260
County Commission chairman
Denver Braswell - 1146
Bruce Norton - 633
Superior Court judgeship
Catherine Mims Smith - 928
Robert Moore Jr. - 377
William Whitesell - 694
TSPLOST
Yes - 1185
No - 946
