“An early-morning walk is a blessing for the whole day.” — Henry David Thoreau.
“Every day I feel is a blessing from God. And I consider it a new beginning. Yeah, everything is beautiful.” —Prince.
“Life is not always easy to live, but the opportunity to do so is a blessing beyond comprehension. In the process of living, we will face struggles, many of which will cause us to suffer and to experience pain.”— L. Lionel Kendrick.
“My life has been a blessing. I’m grateful for everything I do have and the places I’m going and the things I’ve seen.” —Leah LaBelle.
November is month of Thanksgiving; however, we should be extending thanks each month and day of the year. As you count your blessings and extend a helping hand to those in need, make an effort to be more loving and kind to others. A smile is something that you can never give away, because each time you give it, it is returned right back to you. Make great choices this time of the year!
Seasonal tips that will help you make great your holiday choices are as follows. Select real trees rather than artificial ones to decorate your home for Christmas. Both have positives and negatives under the banner of environmental awareness and good stewardship. Real trees do contribute to helping produce the oxygen we breathe while artificial trees impact the environment through resource depletion which is much more than using real trees. If you’re choosing a real tree, buy local.
Approximately 60 million rolls of gift wrap paper are used at this time each year with much of it from non-recycled sources. Consider being more artistic and environmental-friendly by using reusable cloth bags and recycled paper. Gift bags that can be reused time and again are a good choice too. What do you use to wrap your holiday gifts?
Use LED lights throughout your home, both in decorations and function. If you’re still using that classic string of lights from “way back when,” you need to update and upgrade. The newer LED lights use much less power (up to 90 percent more energy efficient) while offering both function and aesthetics.
Many of the toys, gadgets and devices found under the tree on Christmas morning may require many batteries which are filled with toxic chemicals and ultimately end up in landfills. Rather than buying multiple huge packs of standard alkaline batteries, consider buying rechargeable batteries, especially the ones that can be recharged in a USB port.
Enter into an agreement with friends and family to ban unnecessary Christmas presents. Gift them your time and conversation instead. Use that funding and more to buy food and clothing for the homeless and needy. Choose a charity to help support.
Don’t borrow money to buy for Christmas. However, if you must, then get a zero percent credit card that offers a small credit line. Plan to repay immediately after the holidays. Some grocery stores offer gas cards at a bargain (20% discount, ie. $50 for $40). And yes, there are strings attached, meaning you have to buy a certain amount of groceries to be eligible to buy the cards.
Do your homework and check out vendors before buying on-line (read customer reviews). What is more important to you, shopping locally or searching the web for real deals? Minimize impulse buying. When buying gifts, be sure the retailer provides you a gift receipt which will allow the recipient to make exchanges, get refunds, etc. when an item doesn’t fit or accommodate them. Don’t buy anything that is not needed. This will help you better manage your holiday budget.
Consider after-the-holiday sales. Many seasonal items (giftwrap, Christmas cards, decorations, etc.) are marked down after Christmas, sometimes up to 90% off. Also, you should consider a gift card as your Christmas gift to friends and family so they can find a bargain in clothes, electronics, etc. after the holiday has passed. Don’t overbuy your food items at the grocery store since many bargains will be BOGO (buy one get one free) – only buy what you need during a specific window of time.
To help in energy savings during the Christmas season use candles, LED Christmas lights and permanent fixtures, as well as placing time limits on the burning of all lights. Don’t burn your Christmas lights 24/7 – choose specific times during the day or night that will give you and your guests greatest enjoyment. Turn them off when you retire for the evening. With permanent fixtures, don’t burn every light in house simultaneously. When you leave a room, turn those lights out, as well as electronic equipment. Unplug phone chargers when not in use. If you have a fireplace, use it and save on heating costs. Use flannel sheets and heavier blankets on your beds and let your body generate heat under the covers to keep you warm so you can have another opportunity to turn down the thermostat at night. In your holiday cooking, selectively use the microwave and toaster ovens for smaller tasks and use your main oven for larger cooking tasks. While cooking on the stove, keep the lids on your pots so your food will cook in less time.
Thanksgiving is about giving thanks and sharing blessings and Christmas is about Jesus and His love. Take a moment each day of this month to offer up thanks for each of your blessings.
Remember to read the Book of Luke (24 chapters) in the Bible beginning on Dec 1 and reading a chapter a night through Dec 24. All this to better learn and understand Who and why we celebrate Christmas. CHRISTmas is about Jesus and His love and in these chapters you will read an entire account of Jesus’ life. Love others and help the homeless every chance you get. As you receive His blessings, always pay them forward. Pay for a stranger’s meal as the opportunity arises. The feelings you receive through blessing others are truly uplifting and most rewarding. Have a blessed month!
“I urge, first of all, that requests, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for everyone — for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness.” — 1 Timothy 2:1-2.
“He has made us competent as ministers of a new covenant — not of the letter but of the Spirit; for the letter kills, but the Spirit gives life.” —2 Corinthians 3:6.
“Once you were not a people, but now you are the people of God; once you had not received mercy, but now you have received mercy.” — 1 Peter 2:10.
“I pray also that the eyes of your heart may be enlightened in order that you may know the hope to which he has called you, the riches of his glorious inheritance in the saints.” —Ephesians 1:18.
