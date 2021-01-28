MOULTRIE, Ga. — The newly formed Colquitt County Educational Foundation is looking for people to fill two leadership positions.
The foundation, which started taking shape in 2019 under the leadership of Tim Powers, will work to mentor young students to improve their reading skills by the third grade.
CCEF is modeling its mentoring effort after a similar program established in Bibb County in 2015, according to a press release. Bibb’s program reported a 21% increase in the number of third graders reading at or above level over a four-year period. In addition, the Foundation will partner with the Colquitt County School System and the public library to identify and meet the greatest needs, the press release said.
CCEF has elected a 12-person board which includesBarbara Grogan (Chair), Elvira Gibson (Vice Chair), Kristoff Cohran (Secretary), Mary Beth Watson (Treasurer), Kevin Bautista, Caroline Horne, Dan Jeter, Bertha Riojas, Brooks Sheldon, Richie Turner, Hayden Willis, and Mo Yearta.
The board is currently seeking qualified professionals in two key roles. Applications are being accepted through Feb. 19 for an administrative director and a literacy mentor coordinator. For full job descriptions and application instructions, interested candidates can visit BrighterColquitt.org/careers.
