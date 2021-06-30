MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Grand Jury released eight indictments last week that involved sexual abuse of children.
An indictment is an accusation of a crime by the grand jury. It is not a conviction, and all defendants are innocent until proven guilty.
The indictment allows the cases to proceed in the county's Superior Court system.
Indicted were:
Bryant Cuthbert Harrell; two counts of aggravated sodomy, two counts of sodomy, three counts of aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation.
Bryant Cuthbert Harrell; aggravated sodomy, sodomy, aggravated child molestation, two counts of child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and solicitation of sodomy of child under 18.
Perfecto Maises Lopez-Lopez; rape, statutory rape, aggravated child molestation, false imprisonment and cruelty to children in the first degree.
Alden Roberts; enticing a child for indecent purposes, statutory rape and child molestation.
Migdael Morales Lopez; child molestation, statutory rape and dissemination of pornography to minors.
Rudy Lorenzo Mendez; three counts of rape, two counts of statutory rape, four counts of child molestation and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Kevin Kalmbach; aggravated child molestation, sodomy, two counts of child molestation and two counts of sexual battery.
Peter Rodgriquez; child molestation and sexual battery.
