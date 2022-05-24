NORMAN PARK, Ga. — In the photo, poll workers at the Norman Park precinct await voters this morning.
In-person voting began at 7 a.m. and will continue until 7 p.m. at the county’s 19 precincts.
Norman Park precinct manager Theresa White said around 9:30 a.m. that voting has been a little slower than most years because so many people cast ballots during the early voting period that ended Friday.
Norman Park is one of four precincts in the county where voters are casting ballots in a new location. Formerly at Norman Park City Hall, where limited space was shared with the city police and electrical departments, the poll workers are enjoying the room now available in the lobby of Brand Hall at the former Georgia Baptist Conference Center.
Poll workers on duty this morning were, seated from left, Loretta Petrizzo and Sarah Tillman and, standing from left, White and Gail Clark.
The Moultrie Observer will post election results as they become available tonight at www.moultrieobserver.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.