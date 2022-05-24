Where to vote

Colquitt County has 19 precincts. Voters cast ballots at the voting site associated with the precinct in which they live.

Autreyville: Autreyville Volunteer Fire Department, 2493 Ga. Hwy. 33 S.

Bridge Creek: Pine Grove Baptist Church, 4103 Bay Rockyford Road.

Crosland: Crosland Baptist Church (Social Hall), 155 J.P. Perry Road, Crosland.

Doerun: Doerun Community Center, 212 W. Broad St., Doerun.

Funston: Funston City Hall, 115 W. Mulberry St., Funston.

Hamilton: Hamilton VFD, 240 GA Hwy 202, Hartsfield.

Hartsfield: Hartsfield United Methodist Church, 158 Bryan Road (off Ga. Highway 37), Hartsfield.

Hopewell: Child Development Center, 570 Jonah Tillman Road.

Lee: Lee Courthouse, 1230 Cannon Road.

Mill Creek: Schley Baptist Church social hall, 231 Schley Church Road.

Monk: Monk Courthouse in the New Elm Community, 5063 Ga. Hwy. 33 N.

Moultrie: Tommy Meredith Gym, 1100 11th Ave. S.W.

Murphy: Temple Baptist Church, 2138 U.S. Hwy. 319 South.

Norman Park: Brand Hall, located at the old Norman College campus, U.S. Hwy. 319 North and Weeks Street, Norman Park.

Robinson: New Berlin City Hall, 283 Langford St., Berlin.

Shaw: A.F. Shaw Gym, 616 Fifth Ave. N.W.

Thigpen: Thigpen Courthouse, 6565 Thigpen Trail, Doerun.

Ty Ty: Ty Ty Community Building, 4182 Ellenton-Omega Road, Omega.

Warrior: Ellenton City Hall, 103 N. Baker St., Ellenton.