MOULTRIE, Ga. – Friday marked the end of the qualifying period for local, state and federal races, and several local races will feature opposition in the Republican primary and the nonpartisan election, both of which will take place May 19.
According to the office of Probate Judge Wes Lewis, Colquitt County’s elections superintendent, no Democrats qualified to run for local offices.
The list of the local candidates who did qualify to run is as follows:
Republican:
Sheriff – Rod Howell (Incumbent).
State Court Solicitor – Keith F. Allen (Incumbent).
Coroner – C. Verlyn “Lucky” Brock (Incumbent) and Nicholas Brokaw.
Tax Commissioner – Cindy S. Harvin (Incumbent).
Clerk of Superior Court – Lynn G. Purvis (Incumbent) and Donna L. Wilson.
County Board Of Commissioner Member, Dist. 2 – Chris Hunnicutt (Incumbent).
County Board Of Commissioner Member, Dist. 4 – Brad A. Young and Mike Boyd.
County Board Of Commissioner Member, Dist. 6 – Johnny Hardin (Incumbent) and Gary Rogers.
Non-Partisan:
State Court Judge – Richard T. Kent (Incumbent).
Probate Court Judge – Wes Lewis (Incumbent) and Donald Davis.
Member, Board of Education, Dist. 2 – Dede Megahee-Hall (Incumbent) and Jon Schwalls.
Member, Board of Education, Dist. 3 – Mary Beth Hart-Watson (Incumbent) and Allen Dalton.
Member, Board of Education, Dist. 6 – Kevin Sumner (Incumbent)
Early voting will take place April 27 to May 15 in the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex in Room 201, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well as a special Saturday voting time on May 9 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Voting will also take place on Election Day, May 19, at precincts throughout the county.
