MOULTRIE, Ga. — Unofficial vote totals, including some 3,300 absentee ballots, handed victory to local incumbents in five of six contested races Tuesday.
The only local race not won by an incumbent was the race for District 4 Colquitt County Commission, in which no incumbent ran.
Three contested races were in the Republican primary, but none will have Democratic opposition in November. The other three were in nonpartisan races, so winners in those races have won their offices outright.
Republican primary
Colquitt County District 4
Mike Boyd — 493.
Brab Young — 187.
Colquitt County District 6
Johnny Hardin (I) — 815.
Gary Rogers — 169.
Coroner
Verlyn "Lucky" Brock (I) — 4,712.
Nickolas Brokaw — 603.
Nonpartisan races
Clerk of Superior Court
Lynn Purvis (I) — 3,227.
Donna Wilson — 2,179.
Probate Judge
Wes Lewis (I) — 5,247.
Donald Davis — 1,680.
Board of Education District 3
Mary Beth Hart Watson (I) — 1,035.
Allen Dalton — 620.
