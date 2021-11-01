MOULTRIE, Ga. — Early voting for municipal elections throughout the county was slow, but election supervisors are hoping for greater turnout on Election Day Tuesday.
Ellenton City Clerk Vicki Bunn said only about 20 people had cast ballots there during the three-week early voting period, but several had asked about the times for voting on Tuesday.
Ellenton voters will choose a mayor between incumbent Audie Perry Sr. and Rodney C. Dabbs, along with two city council races: Incumbent Councilman Donald Branch faces opposition from James Perry Jr., and Jackie J. Castleberry and Jennifer Perry are vying for a council seat that was vacant.
Voting will take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ellenton City Hall, 103 N. Baker St.
In Berlin, Mark Bridwell is running unopposed for Berlin mayor, and four people are vying for three city council seats: Tina Bridwell, Sharon Merritt, Kayla Summerlin and Donna Wilson-Gorges.
Voting will take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Berlin City Hall, 283 Langford St.
In Doerun, voters will decide whether to allow package sale of liquor within the city limits. Voting will take place 7 a.m. to. 7 p.m. Tuesday at Doerun City Hall, 223 W. Broad Ave.
The largest early voting turnout by far has been in Moultrie’s election for a single council seat. Colquitt County Registrar Paula McCullough said 420 votes were cast early.
This is the first year county voting officials have handled the City of Moultrie’s election.
Kenneth “Ken” Turnipseed has challenged incumbent City Councilman Daniel Dunn for the District II, Post 5 seat. Two other city council seats have a single candidate each: Margaret Mathis is the only candidate in District I, Post 2, and incumbent Wilma Lanette Hadley is the only candidate in District III, Post 6.
Voting will take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Tommy Meredith Gym, 1100 11th Ave. S.W.
Voting for all the municipalities will still be going on when The Moultrie Observer’s print edition goes to press Tuesday afternoon. Watch for election updates at www.moultrieobsever.com Tuesday evening.
