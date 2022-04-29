MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently introduced four new electric car charging stations on its campus. The charging stations are located in the northwest corner of the new parking lot expansion closest to South Main Street. Colquitt Regional offers this resource for its patients, visitors and employees free of charge.
Electric car charging comes to Colquitt Regional
