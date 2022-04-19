MOULTRIE, Ga. — The City of Moultrie will hold an electronics recycling event 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at the State Farmer’s Market on Rowland Drive at First Avenue Southeast.
Any type of electronic will be allowed for recycling during the event. The purpose of the event is to collect electronics, which go to a scrapyard for recycling, keeping the waste out of the landfill.
Public Works employees will be available at the event to help unload any electronics.
