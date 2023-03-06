MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Southwest district’s UGA Extension office is offering a free relationship education program and is seeking participants in current committed relationships. The attendees can earn potentially up to $350 compensation for their participation.
The Elevate for Couples program is a state-funded workshop provided through the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families (ACF), Grant through the University of Georgia, according to the program's website.
Suzanne Williams, a Colquitt County Extension agent, described the program as eye-opening and consists of eight 90-minute sessions that will focus on improving and sustaining the couple's relationship by developing communication skills and learning how to value your partner.
“There’s always room for improvement in every relationship,” she said in a brief interview Monday morning.
Each couple can earn up to $350 in e-gift cards – about $160 e-gift card per couple for completing all eight sessions and about $95 in e-gift cards for each partner who participates in the research – when they attend the required 12 session hours. They will learn seven core skills and qualities for relationship success while connecting with and learning from other couples.
Williams will offer a catered dinner, free daycare and door prizes during the in-person sessions. Virtual classes are also available.
The program is available to all interested couples, not just from the Colquitt County area. Williams is expecting to start the first in-person sessions in May.
Partners who finish Elevate will have an opportunity to participate in another free program, Discovering Money Solutions. DMS teaches skills to build and manage financial resources effectively.
Any interested participants can register online at www.elevatecouplesgeorgia.com or can call Williams at 229-616-7455 for more information.
