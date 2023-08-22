MOULTRIE — A free relationship education program seeking participants in current committed relationships is returning to Colquitt County residents.
The Colquitt County Southwest district’s UGA Extension office held its first Elevate for Couples program within the county in early May. The attendees had an opportunity to earn up to $350 compensation for their participation.
The Elevate for Couples program is a state-funded workshop provided through a grant from the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families (ACF), through the University of Georgia, according to the program’s website.
Suzanne Williams, a Colquitt County Extension agent, is currently seeking applicants for the upcoming second course scheduled in September. All couples are welcome, but Williams said the program would be beneficial to any couples with first responders, military or ex-military and foster parents, not just from the Colquitt County area.
The program will be held on the first four Sundays in October — the 1st, 8th, 15th and 22nd — from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
She described the program as eye-opening said it consists of eight 90-minute sessions that will focus on improving and sustaining the couple’s relationship by developing communication skills and learning how to value your partner.
“What we do is facilitate skill-building for them to learn how to communicate better with their partner and how to value their partner and see what each of them bring to the relationship,” Williams said in an interview Tuesday afternoon.
Six couples began the program in its last term; three completed the program through its entirety. Williams hopes more couples will be willing to participate in the upcoming program.
She explained that a couple who previously completed the program also serves as the instructors for some of the lessons.
“We get so comfortable with people that we think we know what they want and how they feel. This challenges people to say, you know maybe I don’t know as much as I thought I knew about a person and I appreciate what they bring to the table,” she explained.
Each couple can earn up to $350 in e-gift cards – about $160 e-gift card per couple for completing all eight sessions and about $95 in e-gift cards for each partner who participates in the research – when they attend the required 12 session hours. They will learn seven core skills and qualities for relationship success while connecting with and learning from other couples.
William’s favorite part of the program is watching the couples progress. At the beginning of the sessions, she assigns one couple to each table and she loves watching the partners move closer together at each session.
“You’re never too old to learn and you can teach an old dog new tricks,” she said.
Partners who finish Elevate will have an opportunity to participate in another free program, Discovering Money Solutions. DMS teaches skills to build and manage financial resources effectively.
Any interested participants must register by Sept. 15 on the Elevate Couples Georgia website or can call Williams at 229-921-1965 for more information.
