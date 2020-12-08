MOULTRIE, Ga. — Final rehearsals for "Elf Jr. the Musical" are under way at the Colquitt County Arts Center.
In the photo, cast members Casey Spillars and Elijah McKinnon practice their vocals in preparation to introduce Santa Claus.
This magical tale follows the adventures of the would-be-elf Buddy on his quest to find his true identity after learning that he is human. He is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.
The performance will be on stage 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11 and 2 p.m. Dec. 12.
Tickets are available to purchase for $8 in the Arts Center office located at 401 Seventh Ave. S.W. Call 229-985-1922 to learn more or visit colquittcountyarts.com.
