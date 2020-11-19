ELLENTON, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for Ellenton Ag Service located at 173 Baker Street in Ellenton.
Ellenton Ag Service is managed by Carlton Perry and is an agricultural retailer selling fertilizer, chemicals, and seed. They also apply chemicals and fertilizer.
Ellenton Ag Service is a subsidiary of R.W. Griffin Industries out of Douglas, Georgia. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. They are open on Saturdays from March 1 until Aug. 1 from 7 a.m. until noon.
You can reach Ellenton Ag Service by calling 229-324-2200.
To view the virtual ribbon cutting, visit the chamber's Facebook page listed as Moultrie Chamber or the chamber's YouTube channel listed as Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.
