ELLENTON, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a New Member Ribbon Cutting for Ellenton Tire & Auto LLC located on Baker Street in Ellenton, Georgia. The business is now under the new ownership of Ryan French and Wesley Copeland. Ellenton Tire & Auto LLC is an agri-leader in tires and auto repair. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and seasonally on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon. You can reach Ellenton Tire & Auto LLC by calling 229-324-2475. Shown center cutting ribbon are co-owners Ryan French and Wesley Copeland along with Chamber Ambassadors and community partners.
Ellenton Tire & Auto under new ownership
