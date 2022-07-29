MOULTRIE, Ga. – Moultrie coffee lovers can try more brews at the new Moultrie Ellianos Coffee location. Ellianos Coffee is a Southeast-based drive-thru coffee shop.
The grand opening for the 2803 S. Main St. location is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 16. The shop is currently serving customers.
“Founders Scott and Pam Stewart have continued their dedicated work of expanding the franchise while making everyone feel like part of the family,” according to the press release Thursday.
Ellianos was founded in 2002 with a mission to serve 'Italian Quality at America's Pace.'
The franchise is experiencing exponential growth but remains true to its core values and mission, the press release said. The new Moultrie store is the franchise’s 24th operating location, with more than 80 more in some stage of development.
Owners Larry and Sue Hutchison are excited about the new business endeavor. Ryan and Rachel Hutchison are the operators of the Ellianos store.
"We visited Moultrie and fell in love with the area, community, and the Colquitt County High Packers," Ryan Hutchinson said in a press release.
He continued, "We are excited to be part of this great franchise and serve this community. Everyone has been helpful, encouraging and supportive."
The Ellianos menu features the franchises’ signature creations such as the Tuscany Toffee Latte, Milan Mint Mocha, or Caffe Dolce.
Non-coffee drinkers also have beverage options such as fruit smoothies, teas and flavored Red Bull Energy Drink concoctions called Red Bull Rushes.
The store will offer food items like breakfast bowls with creamy grits, croissant sandwiches and cookies.
Ellianos Director of Training and Store Operations Megan Cady shared, "The Moultrie baristas have been hard at work learning all our Ellianos recipes, store operations, and so much more to serve their community with the best coffee and customer experience around. I'm excited to see the store open, and I know the franchisees and baristas are as well."
Customers can follow the Moultrie store by liking the Ellianos Moultrie Facebook page.
