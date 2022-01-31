TIFTON, Ga. — On Jan. 6, the Honorable Bill Reinhardt, chief judge of the Superior Court, Tifton Judicial Circuit of Georgia, administered the Attorney’s Oath of Admission to the State Bar of Georgia to Diantha Virginia Ellis.
Ellis received her LL.M. (Business Law) from Emory University School of Law; J.D. from Mercer University Walter F. George School of Law; MBA (Economics and Accounting) from Valdosta State University; BBA (Accounting and Management) from Georgia Southwestern State University; and A.S. (Business Administration) from ABAC.
While at Mercer Law, Attorney Ellis was honored as a four-time CALI Excellence for the Future Award recipient for her achievements in legal writing and research. She also received her Certificate in Advanced Legal Writing, Research, and Drafting for distinguished accomplishment in Mercer Law’s nationally recognized Legal Writing Program.
Ellis is an associate professor of business in the Stafford School of Business at ABAC.
She is the daughter of Thom and Ginny Ellis of Tifton, Ga.; the sister of Zachary Ellis and Denasia Ellis, both of Tifton; and the niece and goddaughter of Mac and Bobbie Nobles of Nicholls, Ga.
