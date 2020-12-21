Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
• Jeffery Jerome Golden, 55, of Tallahassee, Fla., was charged with probation violation on Dec. 19.
• Remya Howard, 21, of Thomasville was charged with speeding and driving while license withdrawn on Dec. 18.
• Ashley Marie Gudino, 30, of Moultrie was charged with cruelty to children (second degree) on Dec. 18.
• Jimmy Lee Owens, 60, was charged with two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute (hydromorphane hydrochloride and oxycodone hydrochloride) on Dec. 18.
Incidents
• On Dec. 20, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Dennis Powell Lane, where a complainant stated he noticed damage to his vehicle, that there were holes in the roof and the rear antenna was missing. The complainant also reported hearing gunshot sounds the night before but did not check on the source. The incident report states the responding deputy found three 9mm casings in the area of the vehicle.
• On Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m., Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a truck vs. tractor accident on Ga. Highway 111. There were no injuries, but the tractor was in the middle of the road. The responding deputy reported finding a Ford 7610 tractor with a hay roll in the roadway with damage to the left front wheel, and that a Ford F250 pulling a cattle trailer was 50 yards in front of the tractor and off the road. The tractor and truck were reportedly going north on 111 with the tractor in front. The driver of the truck reported she was attempting to pass the tractor on the left-hand lane when the tractor turned left into the other lane and struck the cattle trailer.
• On Dec. 18, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Sangster Road. The Berlin Volunteer Fire Department, which reported the vehicle – a 2005 Volvo 560 – was fully engulfed, was extinguishing the fire. No one else was around the vehicle, the deputy reported. The incident report states the vehicle’s owner was identified, and after no response to an attempt to contact him, the owner reportedly called the 911 center to report the vehicle as stolen.
Moultrie Police
Charges
• Tabitha Selina Flournoy, 42, of Moultrie was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 20.
• Michael Peeples, 43, of Moultrie was charged with failure to stop for stop sign and driving while license withdrawn on Dec. 20.
• Keith Lamar Yarbrough, 37, of Moultrie was charged with failure to stop for stop sign, expired driver’s license and probation violation on Dec. 19.
• Donnis Greenwood III, 39, of Enterprise, Ala., was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug related objects at Cocomo Inn on Dec. 18.
• Thimothy Jerome Hunter, 50, of Moultrie was charged with obstruction of an officer on Dec. 18.
• Ja’Mya McIntosh, 17, of Moultrie was charged with theft by taking on Dec. 18.
• Cheyanne Flores, 17, of Moultrie was charged with theft by taking felony on Dec. 18
• Tory Gregory Massey, 30, of Moultrie was charged with simple battery and theft by shoplifting at AutoZone on Dec. 18. He reportedly took a pack of LED bulbs and tried to leave the store when the security alarm went off. Video footage and witness testimony revealed that Massey struck a store employee who was detaining him in the face.
Incidents
• On Dec. 20 at 3:27 a.m., Moultrie Police was dispatched to 10th Street N.W. in reference to a house fire. The owner’s family was safely outside, and no injuries were reported. Moultrie Fire Department arrived, went inside and put out the fire. No major damage was reported.
Doerun Police
Charges
• Jamil C Bishop, 24, of Albany was charged with probation violation on Dec. 18.
