Moultrie Fire Department
Fire
• On Oct. 29, Moultrie Fire Department responded to a call at KFC, 300 Lane St. Interim Chief Chad Kilgore said the fire was caused by an electrical equipment shortage and was quickly put out through the use of fire extinguishers.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Kayla Grace Hall, 23, of Moultrie was charged with possession of methamphetamine on Oct. 28.
• Matthew Bullard, 28, of Valdosta was charged with probation violation on Oct. 29.
• Bradley O’Neal Mitchell, 31, of Thomasville was charged with probation violation on Oct. 28.
• Parker Gary Giles, 40, of Moultrie was charged with theft of services on Oct. 27.
• Melissa Lynn Cox, 36, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Oct. 28.
• Bradley John Bishop, 31, of Moultrie was charged with driving while license withdrawn and was placed on hold for Grady County (probation violation) on Oct. 26.
Incidents
• On Oct. 28, a complainant reported to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office that she was notified of credit cards and other company accounts being opened up in her name which she had neither done nor given anyone permission to do. The complainant also reported that her daughter’s disability card had $282.67 charged at a grocery store.
Moultrie Police
Arrests
• Rudy Noe-Jamie Portillo was charged with driving without a license and cited for following too closely following a two-vehicle accident Oct. 29 on West Central Avenue near Mother Easter Church. There were no injuries associated with the wreck.
• Andarius Mickael Collins, 20, of Moultrie was charged with disorderly conduct on Oct. 29.
• Darbi Leshea Strickland, 21, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Oct. 29.
• Gregory Ward, 50, of Moultrie was charged with possession of firearm while trying to commit crimes, cruelty to children and aggravated assault on Oct. 27.
Incidents
• On Oct. 29, Moultrie Police was dispatched to Quality Employment in reference to damage to a vehicle. The responding officer reported finding damage to the passenger side rear door and the quarter panel above the passenger side tire.
• On Oct. 28, Moultrie Police responded to a complaint about damage to a vehicle. The complainant stated that an unknown person keyed his vehicle while it was parked on the right side of Sanderson Farms. The responding officer reported that five lines of various sizes were keyed into the paint on the passenger side door and that there was a line drawn in the paint from the rear quarter panel to the door on the driver’s side.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Bennie Ed Toye, 34, of Albany was charged with driving without a license and DUI on Oct. 29.
