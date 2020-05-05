THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A cohort of 23 students representing Southern Regional Technical College’s Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program in Thomasville recently earned a 100% group pass rate on their final Health Education Systems Incorporated (HESI) exams. These students concluded coursework in the spring semester, completing the last weeks of their senior year in an online format due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
A 100% pass rate is an indication of the excellence of the nursing program and its students, as success on HESI exams accurately predict success on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) that every nurse must pass to earn their license, SRTC said in a press release.
SRTC’s nursing program administers HESI exams throughout students’ rigorous didactic journey, confirming that the future nurses are absorbing the course materials at several checkpoints along the way. The Exit HESI is a demanding comprehensive series of tests covering several semesters’ worth of studies, the college said.
The students included in the cohort were Johnna Jowers of Boston, Amy Dollar of Cairo, Dawn Marie Nahlen of Camilla, Courtney Faborito of Lakeland, Jamey Carnline of Meigs, Zachary Eason of Monticello, Cynthia Baisden, Jacob Brinson, Sara Brown, Rebecca Davidson, Lasonda Davis, Hannah Dunn, Casandra Ellis, Ashlin Kent, and Torrie Perry of Moultrie, Kelsey Donaldson and Roselynn (Rosie) Garcia of Norman Park, Sarah Creager of Pavo, Arnold Hoyt Buckner IV of Pelham, Shontrell Davis and Takeria Walker of Tallahassee, Patricia Kinsey of Thomasville, and Jasmine Granger of Valdosta.
Several of these students have already taken and passed the NCLEX, while the remaining students will sit for the NCLEX in the coming weeks, SRTC said. ASN Program Chair Tammy Bryant said that she has confidence that they will once again achieve an impressive pass rate on their licensure exams.
“This group of students has continually impressed me in their determination, their solidarity, and their professionalism,” Bryant said. “I do not doubt that they will succeed on their board exams, and in their medical careers.”
