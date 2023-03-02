MOULTRIE, Ga. — A ribbon cutting on Tuesday marked the opening of a new cemetery in Moultrie.
Northwest Memorial Gardens is located at 1212 Northside Drive. It's owned by Ernest and Dorothy Jones.
During the event, Ernest Jones told the crowd of supporters that they started working on the new cemetery in February of 2022, so it's been a year bringing the dream to fruition.
He said he bought the lot from Johnny Boatwright and it was covered with trees. Wes Smith Land Clearing cleared the trees, but Jones said he was there himself "with a pick and wheelbarrow" to remove the roots.
In addition to Smith, Jones expressed gratitude to Steven Godley, the City of Moultrie's director of planning, and surveyor Ty Godley.
"Without those three people I don't think it would've ... They were just a good team for me," he said.
Jones said Northwest Memorial Gardens is three acres. He didn't say how many burial plots that would be.
