MOULTRIE – Eyvone’s Porch In-Centive Incorporated (EPIC) is partnering with local leaders and organizations to provide an upcoming clinic to Moultrie residents offering resources to assist with life planning.
EPIC is a non-profit, community-based, youth-driven mentoring project designed to advocate, motivate and accentuate children aged 5 to 18 founded by Carol Simpson. The charity values the humanities and anything to help make life better for community members, Simpson said.
Simpson will host the EPIC Empowerment Clinic at the W.F. Ryce Community Center on May 6 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic is held in collaboration with Black Voters Matter and the Groundswell Fund.
Together, the organizations are promoting residents in marginalized areas to actively participate in elections.
Simpson explained that most people will register to vote but will not actively visit the polls to cast a vote and complete absentee ballots. The clinic will help address the misconceptions about voting and provide resources for various topics such as expungement, wills, child support enforcement, life insurance and financial literacy. Laquita Smith Bridges and Angela Taylor will be present to discuss financial literacy and health and life insurance options from Primerica Insurance and Taylor Insurance.
Guests will also have the opportunity to attend question-and-answer sessions with guest panelists including the Honorable Wesley J. Lewis, the Honorable Traci Williams, former Probation Officer LaToya Lee and the Georgia Justice Project.
The expungement discussion will teach attendees how to get their basic human rights restored – such as the right to vote – and their record cleared, Simpson said.
“We’re encouraging the public to attend this free and worthwhile event. We’re providing refreshments and gift giveaways. Our mission and goal are to get people knowledgeable and get them informed. We would love for citizens to stay informed and up-to-date on topics that concern them,” she said.
She urged residents to attend EPIC’s upcoming Juneteenth Kickoff event scheduled for June 10 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wesley Ball Park located on 125 First St. N.W. The event is a fun day for families to gather and celebrate with others. There will be bounce houses and refreshments.
To learn more about the EPIC Empowerment Clinic, or other upcoming events, please contact Carol Simpson at 229-589-0818.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.