MOULTRIE, Ga. – The two Colquitt County inmates who escaped on Friday, March 27, have been found and returned to jail.
According to Sheriff’s Department Investigator Kat Johnson, Sheriff Rod Howell was alerted Friday that two Colquitt County inmates assigned to the Roads and Bridges Department were unable to be located. At that time, all available patrol units were assigned to help conduct a search for the inmates.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division began collecting evidence, watching video footage and interviewing all employees assigned at the Roads and Bridges office.
The inmates ‚ Emmanuel Xavier Smith, 33, and Benjamin David Burns, 20 — had been assigned to detail in the main office of the Roads and Bridges building, Johnson said. The corrections officer overseeing them was inside the building with them and was preparing to collect all inmates and leave at 12:45 p.m. when he noticed that the two were missing. The bathroom door of the building was locked when the officer came to search for the pair, so he assumed that they might have been inside.
Several Georgia Department of Corrections K-9 units as well as officers from surrounding counties, U.S Marshals and Georgia Department of Corrections internal officers responded. By watching video, investigators determined that the inmates didn’t leave the premises on foot and an inventory of all vehicles assigned to Roads and Bridges was conducted. It was discovered that the inmates had taken a truck belonging to Roads and Bridges and left the property.
The vehicle was equipped with a GPS tracking device, which was used to determine that the inmates had left the building at 12:31 p.m. and were located in Jennings, Florida. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and advised of the escape, and they sent officer to the location that the tracking device indicated.
Upon arrival, they discovered Smith by the vehicle and apprehended him. Burnes fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later. Both subjects were returned to the Georgia Department of Corrections and charged with escape and theft by taking.
