ESOL students focus on vocabulary

Students in Amanda Grobe’s 9th Grade ESOL class are working to increase their English language proficiency by participating in weekly guided reading groups. Each group selected ten vocabulary words from their assigned book and found examples of each word used throughout the text. After reading, students worked in their groups to demonstrate the correct use of each vocabulary word and created a poster to display around the classroom.

 C.A. Gray Junior High School

