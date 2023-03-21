MOULTRIE, Ga. — A sales tax proposal for the Colquitt County School System passed with a huge percentage of the vote Tuesday — but less than 5% of Colquitt County voters weighed in either way.
On Tuesday night, Colquitt County elections officials reported 1,055 votes in favor of the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and 164 opposed. Vote totals are unofficial until they are certified, which is likely to happen later this week.
The votes cast represented 4.86% of the county's 25,121 registered voters.
Currently, shoppers in Colquitt County pay an 8% sales tax with 1 percentage point of that being the current ESPLOST. That tax is set to expire in September, School Superintendent Ben Wiggins has said. The tax approved on Tuesday will immediately replace it.
But school officials won't wait for the money to start rolling in. Instead, they plan to sell bonds to raise an estimated $31.5 million so they can begin work on projects before the year is out. The bonds will be paid off with sales tax revenue.
The district plans to use the money for:
- The construction of a new agricultural plant and canning plant facility across the road from Colquitt County High School. The ag facility will house animals for students who participate in livestock shows. The facility will allow an opportunity for students who might not usually be able to participate in the shows due to living limitations.
- Demolish two buildings, built in 1962, at Willie J. Williams Middle School and build a new wing of 16 classrooms. The school district will also create a 201-space parking lot between the new wing and the Arts Center. This will help with parent drop off/pick up and reduce the traffic backed up on city roads around the school, the school system said.
- Demolish eight buildings at C.A. Gray Junior High, including six from 1959 and two from 1982, to decrease the school’s capacity from 1,400 to 700 — which should help decrease traffic congestion in the neighborhood during drop-off and pickup times. All 9th graders will relocate to the high school campus.
- Construction of 16 classrooms to accommodate all 9th graders at CCHS.
