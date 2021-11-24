This article was originally posted at 5:06 p.m. Nov. 17 and was most recently updated at 3:55 p.m. Nov. 24.
Over the last few years, The Moultrie Observer has started publishing toy, food and fund-raising drives as we’re made aware of them. Here are ones we know about so far this year:
• The Moultrie Board of Realtors is sponsoring a Holiday Food Drive through Dec. 10. Drop off canned goods, other non-perishable food or a monetary donation at the Slocumb Company, 131 S. Main St., or Mattco Realtors, 709 S. Main St.
• First National Bank is holding a Thanksgiving food drive. Any non-perishable food donated will go to the Colquitt County Food Bank.
• First Moultrie Holiness Deliverance Church will host a Christmas give-away on Dec. 23 at 920 M.L. King Jr. Drive Northwest. The church is collecting donations now until Dec. 23 for the event. They’re looking for monetary donations as well as new toys, bikes and clothes. Contact co-pastor Joyce Brown at (229) 985-6128 or (229) 454-3198 for more information.
• Colquitt Regional Medical Center will turn on the Christmas lights in the Kate Jeter Serenity Garden at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7. The symbolic lights are lit in memory or honor of loved ones, who are recognized on a display board in the center of the garden. To purchase a Love Light, contact Gina McDonald at (229) 890-3416. Proceeds benefit the hospital’s pediatric patients.
• The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office is holding its second annual Jingle Ball Drive to collect balls and toys for needy children. You can drop off any sports balls, monetary donations or toys in the lobby of the business office at the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office on Veterans Parkway, or they can be picked up from your location. Student athletes will travel into the community with CCSO employees to hand out the gifts before Christmas. If you have any questions, you can contact CCSO investigators Kat Johnson or Chris Robinson at 229-616-7460.
• The Dollar General store on First Avenue Southeast near Veterans Parkway is collecting jackets, coats and other winter clothing through Dec. 15. Both new and used coats will be accepted. Store staff will use the following week to clean used garments, then the donations will be given away at an event on Dec. 23.
• The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie is holding its annual Coats for Kids drive Oct. 30 through Dec. 4. Drop-off boxes are located at Carriage Cleaners, Modern Cleaners and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority, 1020 Fourth St. S.W. For more information or to have a coat picked up, please contact Keith Brown at (229) 616-4211.
• Lasseter Tractor Company is hosting a Thanksgiving Food Drive at all of its locations. Bring canned goods and other non-perishable items to your local Lasseter Tractor, and they’ll be donated to a local shelter.
• The criminal justice program at Southern Regional Technical College’s Moultrie campus is collecting teddy bears and stuffed animals for children who are victims of crime. The drive began Oct. 18 and will continue through Nov. 30. The toys must be new and at least 10 inches tall. Collection boxes are located throughout all SRTC-Moultrie locations.
Add your organization’s holiday project by calling (229) 985-4545 or emailing kevin.hall@gaflnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.