MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Arts Center's gallery is open once again.
Guests attended the grand opening of Mary VanLandingham and Myra Hurst, two oil painters with unique styles. VanLandingham's emphasis is on photorealistic landscapes, and Hurst has colorful pieces with a variety of subject matter including landscapes, portraits, and flowers.
The exhibits are open Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Call 229-985-1922 to schedule a free tour.
Visit colquittcountyarts.com to learn more.

