Updated: July 1, 2020 @ 12:08 am
MOULTRIE [mdash]Laverne Holton Ritchie, 82, of Moultrie (formerly of Pelham) died Monday, June 29, 2020 at Glenn-Mor Nursing Home in Thomasville. Graveside funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2 at Mizpah Cemetery. Rev. Herman Hampton will officiate. Born July 10, 1937 in Mitch…
MOULTRIE, Ga. - Sandra Garrett Cooley, 43, of Moultrie, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Cobb Funeral Chapel will announce arrangements at a later time. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
