Experiment time

Max McFarland, Cason Harden, Sam Brogdon, and Lathan Brown note the results of their experiment.

 C.A. Gray Junior High School

MOULTRIE, Ga. — As part of their study of cell transport, students in Lee Causey’s Accelerated Biology classes performed experiments to observe the properties of water. Students were able to observe water as the universal solvent, the properties of cohesion and adhesion, and surface tension. In addition, students have been monitoring the effects of tonicity by observing an egg in various solutions.

