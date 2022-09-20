MOULTRIE, Ga. — As part of their study of cell transport, students in Lee Causey’s Accelerated Biology classes performed experiments to observe the properties of water. Students were able to observe water as the universal solvent, the properties of cohesion and adhesion, and surface tension. In addition, students have been monitoring the effects of tonicity by observing an egg in various solutions.
Experiment time at C.A. Gray Junior High
