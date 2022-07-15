MOULTRIE, Ga. — The 2022 Sunbelt Ag Expo Field Day, which was scheduled for July 21, has been postponed due to weather.
An email from the Expo Friday morning reads:
“We were looking forward to seeing you, but the much needed rain from a dry spring has left the fields in an impassable condition. Regrettably we are postponint this year’s Field Day until August 2, 2022, to give the fields and roads some time to dry out. Be sure to follow our social media channels and check www.sunbeltexpo.com for updates on the anticipated rescheduling of the event. We will see you in a couple of weeks!”
Field Day is sometimes called a preview of the Expo, the three-day farm show that is held at Spence Field each October. Farmers visit Spence Field in July to see how crops are progressing in the Expo’s research farm and to learn practical information from the region’s top agricultural scientists about the newest technologies that they can use to improve their operations.
Since the arrival of COVID-19 in 2020, Field Day has been held as a driving tour of the Darrell Williams Research Farm.
Registration is free for anyone who works in agriculture, the Expo said in a press release announcing this year’s event. Visitors should arrive thru Gate 2 anytime between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. to begin the tour. Signs will direct those in attendance to a red tent where they will register, receive a welcome bag including snacks, register for CCA credits, and begin the tour.
Visitors will never have to step out of their vehicle for this process, the release said.
Once registered, visitors will then drive through the tour path while viewing pre-recorded segments featuring university researchers and company vendors. In addition, farmers can choose to pull aside at stops that particularly spark their interest to further investigate plots and visit one-on-one with the researchers.
“We have the unique ability to work with university and corporate researchers on our Darrell Williams Research Farm, where we continue to conduct cotton, peanut, corn, sorghum and forage research — all aimed at improving the farmer’s bottom line. We look at the latest seed varieties, crop protection methods, soil fertility, irrigation and precision ag technology,” said Chip Blalock, Sunbelt Ag Expo executive director.
