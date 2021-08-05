MOULTRIE, Ga. — No profession is more sensitive to the weather than farming, and that point was driven home again this morning as the organizers of the Sunbelt Expo’s Field Day announced it will take place online this year.
Field Day, where farmers tour the Expo’s fields to learn about research from industry and university experts, was originally scheduled for July 22, but it was postponed due to heavy rains.
The event was rescheduled for Aug. 12, but continued rainfall has prompted organizers to take it online.
In an email about 9 a.m. today, the Expo said:
“It is with much disappointment that the 2021 Field Day scheduled as an in-person event for August 12 has been changed to a virtual only experience.
“While we have given every effort to host the event as an in-person experience, additional rain during the last couple of weeks, for a total of 16.84 inches since July 1, has forced us to move to a virtual Field Day opportunity.”
Plot videos and descriptions will be released at 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, the Expo said. Visit sunbeltexpo.com/field-day for all of the details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.