MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Sunbelt Ag Expo Field Day will have a different feel this year.
The Field Day has traditionally carried farmers through the fields of the Darrell Williams Research Farm at Spence Field on trams so they can all hear presentations from university researchers and company vendors.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused the Expo to turn to a more do-it-yourself approach for this year’s event, scheduled for July 23.
This year, visitors will enjoy Field Day from the comfort of their own vehicle as they hear from presenters during a driving tour of the farm.
The half-day event will take place at the 600-acre Darrell Williams Research Farm, located at the Expo show site at Spence Field in Moultrie, Ga. Registration is free for anyone who works in agriculture, the Expo said in a press release.
Visitors should arrive through Gate 2 anytime between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. to begin the tour. Signs will direct those in attendance to a red tent where they will register, receive a welcome bag including snacks, register for CCA credits, and begin the tour. They will never have to step out of their vehicle for this process.
Once registered, visitors will then drive through the tour path while viewing pre-recorded segments featuring university researchers and company vendors, the Expo said. In addition, farmers can choose to pull aside at stops that particularly spark their interest to further investigate plots and visit one-on-one with the researchers.
“We have the unique ability to work with university and corporate researchers on our Darrell Williams Research Farm, where we continue to conduct cotton, peanut, corn, soybean and forage research — all aimed at improving the farmer’s bottom line. We look at the latest seed varieties, crop protection methods, soil fertility, irrigation and precision ag technology,” said Chip Blalock, Sunbelt Ag Expo executive director. “This year, we will present the research being conducted in a different format. We are encouraged that those individuals and companies conducting that research are working with us to overcome the challenges that have been presented.”
“Our mission is to provide a place where research can be done to benefit all row crop and forage farmers — especially those who might not have the resources or land to just go out and try a new variety or technology on a hunch,” said Cody Mitchell, Sunbelt Ag Expo farm manager.
“We strive to have the best-looking farm around for field day visitors,” he said. “And we work hard all year to ensure that we make a lifelong impression on the guests who come to see us during Sunbelt Ag Expo in October. When they visit here, we want it to be an eye-opening experience that’s worth their time.”
Because this is the first time a new Field Day format is being offered, there are a few tips visitors should keep in mind to enjoy a successful tour:
- Bring a friend to experience the event with you.
- Be sure to have a smart phone or tablet with you to view the research videos during the tour. Videos will be accessible using the Official Sunbelt Ag Expo app, web site, or YouTube channel.
- Connect your device to your vehicle Bluetooth before you arrive.
- Plan to chat with researchers and vendors at plots that specifically interest you.
- Prepare to explore and learn on the research farm, all while enjoying your comfortable vehicle!
UGA researchers, Extension Specialists, and ag chemical representatives conduct numerous trials at the Sunbelt farm for all major southern agronomic crops. To view more specific Field Day details, download the Sunbelt Ag Expo app or visit www.sunbeltexpo.com.
