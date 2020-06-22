MOULTRIE, Ga. — An economic impact study released Monday by the Sunbelt Ag Expo reveals the annual farm show brought $16.72 million to South Georgia last year.
The economic output was spread over 20 counties within a 50-mile radius of Moultrie.
The Sunbelt Ag Expo, held each October at Spence Field, attracts attendees from across the Southeastern United States, some even traveling from across the country, to engage and learn about agriculture’s latest technology and innovations.
The study, conducted by the University of Georgia’s Center for Agribusiness and Economic Development, projected a $1.1 million impact on state and local tax revenue during the main event. It reported 187 full- and part-time job opportunities as well as $5.10 million in associated income generated for employees and proprietors, the Expo said in a press release.
Next, Georgia’s Rural Center staff completed a comprehensive strategic plan to accompany the economic impact assessment. Staff members engaged with key stakeholders of the Sunbelt Ag Expo to gain a clear vision of what the future plans might look like. Many interviews and a survey were conducted during fall 2019.
Among the stakeholders involved were city and county personnel, economic developers, Expo staff, the Expo’s executive board, and exhibitors and sponsors of the annual farm show.
Among the key results:
• Attendance: Stakeholders discussed how weather attributes to the fluctuation of attendance year to year. Some thought the right audience was attending, and others wanted to target new audiences.
• Communication: Communication conversations varied from stakeholder group to stakeholder group, but overall intentionality, proactivity, and transparency were key ideas to execute future communication.
• Customer care and networking: Participants saw the Sunbelt Ag Expo as a venue to care for future, current, and past customers. It is an opportunity to network with others they may not have been able to meet otherwise.
• Education: The Sunbelt Ag Expo stakeholders viewed it as a “hub” for information and knowledge not only for farmers and ranchers but also students and the general public.
• Impact: When stakeholders talked about the impact of the Sunbelt Ag Expo, they focused on agriculture, Moultrie, the region, economic activity and financial impact, and Moultrie/Colquitt County as the location.
• Positive feedback: Each stakeholder group mentioned an abundance of positive feedback because most saw it as a valuable asset. Overall, the performance and quality of staff personnel at the Expo was number one.
• Suggestions and opportunities: Stakeholders offered unique, creative, and practical suggestions and opportunities. They have a desire to see it navigate the changing landscape of
agriculture and agribusiness.
The plan also established five goals for the future:
- Increase external communication with stakeholders and the public.
- Engage exhibitors with the Sunbelt Ag Expo more than just as an exhibitor/sponsor.
- Increase local confidence and optimism.
- Better internal communication through the development of strategic communication and marketing efforts.
- Create an enjoyable, engaging, and educational experience for attendees and exhibitors at the Sunbelt Ag Expo.
