MOULTRIE — The 2023 Sunbelt Ag Expo Field Day is scheduled for July 20, and farmers are invited to come learn practical information from the region’s top agricultural scientists about the newest technologies that farmers can use to improve their operations.
The half-day driving tour will take place at the 600-acre Darrell Williams Research Farm, located at the Expo show site at Spence Field in Moultrie. Registration is free for anyone who works in agriculture. Visitors should arrive thru Gate 2 anytime between 8 and 9 a.m. to begin the tour. Signs will direct attendees to a red tent where they will register, receive a welcome bag including snacks, register for CCA credits, and begin the tour. They will never have to step out of their vehicle for this process. Once registered, visitors will drive the tour path while viewing pre-recorded segments featuring university researchers and company vendors. In addition, farmers can choose to pull aside at stops that particularly spark their interest to further investigate plots and visit one-on-one with the researchers.
“We have the unique ability to work with university and corporate researchers on our Darrell Williams Research Farm, where we continue to conduct cotton, peanut, corn, sorghum and forage research — all aimed at improving the farmer’s bottom line. We look at the latest seed varieties, crop protection methods, soil fertility, irrigation and precision ag technology,” said Chip Blalock, Sunbelt Ag Expo executive director.
“Each year, our mission is to provide a place where research can be done to benefit all row crop and forage farmers — especially those who might not have the resources or land to just go out and try a new variety or technology on a hunch,” said Cody Mitchell, Sunbelt Ag Expo farm manager. “This year is no different.”
Among this year's topics will be some of the latest drone research, new thrip-resistant cotton varieties, innovative pigweed studies, and more.
“We strive to have the best-looking farm around. We want the Expo farm to showcase what a farm should look like,” Mitchell said. “We work hard all year to ensure that we make a lifelong impression on the guests who come to see us during Sunbelt Ag Expo in October. When they visit here, we want it to be an eye-opening experience that’s worth their time.”
Expo officials offered tips for a successful tour: Bring a friend and/or neighbor to experience the event with you. Be sure to have a smartphone or tablet with you to view the research videos during the tour. Videos will be accessible using the Sunbelt Ag Expo website or YouTube channel. Connect your device to your vehicle's Bluetooth before you arrive. Plan to chat with researchers and vendors at plots that specifically interest you. Prepare to explore and learn on the research farm, all while enjoying your comfortable vehicle.
UGA researchers, Extension specialists, and ag chemical representatives conduct numerous trials at the Sunbelt farm for all major southern agronomic crops. To view more specific Field Day details, download the Sunbelt Ag Expo app or visit www.sunbeltexpo.com.
