MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Sunbelt Ag Expo is working to reach farmers and agribusinessmen online, since the annual farm show itself has been canceled for 2020.
The Expo sent emails Monday to its contacts announcing the start of the Sunbelt Ag Expo Blog Series, which will begin Tuesday on Facebook, Instagram and at http://sunbeltexpo.com/blog-series/. Each Tuesday Expo writers will release new information on each month’s featured topic:
• September: Hay.
• October: Backyard Gardening.
• November: The Harvest.
• December: Livestock.
• January: Farmer of the Year.
• February: Educating the Next Generation.
• March: Expo 2021.
