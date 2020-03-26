MOULTRIE, Ga. – Georgia driver’s licenses and ID cards with an expiration date between March 14, 2020, and June 30, 2020, will be receiving a 60-day extension, says the Georgia Department of Driver Services.
Notices will be mailed, and new cards will be printed and mailed to customers. Along with the extended expiration dates, the DDS will also cease face-to-face customer services at their service centers until further notice.
The eligible types of ID cards include commercial (CDL) and non-commercial driver’s licenses, limited permits and driving permits. Medical certifications and CDL endorsements will be extended along with the CDL licenses.
Customers who need to reinstate their licenses or upgrade from a Class D to a Class C license are asked to use the online service at www.dds.georgia.gov.
Customers who have recently moved to Georgia will also not be served during the closure period and should continue using their credentials from their former state. A plan to reopen safely for these customers is currently being developed. Road testing is also suspended for both commercial and non-commercial uses.
Tax assessment offices will be closed until Monday, March 30, and will not be open for appointments until then.
All county offices — including the county courthouse and courthouse annex, where the tax commissioner’s office is located — are closed 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each weekday through March 31 for the cleaning of the buildings and offices. They will open 1-5 p.m. by appointment only.
Residents are encouraged to use the online services found on www.ccboc.com or by telephone at (229) 616-7400.
