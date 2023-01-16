MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Extension Service has announced the dates for its 2023 Crop Production Meetings.
All the meetings will be held at the Colquitt County Extension Ag Complex on Veterans Parkway.
A meal will be served. UGA specialists will speak, and pesticide and CCA credits will be offered.
The Extension Service asks that attendees RSVP so they’ll have a meal count. Call (229) 616-7455.
Planned meetings are:
• Vegetables: noon Jan. 24. Speakers will be Stormy Sparks, Bahbesh Dutta and Ted McAvoy.
• Precision Ag/Irrigation: noon Jan. 27 with Simerjeet Virk and Wes Porter.
• Peanuts: noon Feb. 10 with Bob Kemerait, Scott Monfort and Mark Abney.
• Row Crop Weed Management: noon Feb. 13 with Stanley Culpepper and Eric Prostko.
• Pecans: noon Feb. 16 with Lenny Wells of the UGA Pecan Team.
• Cotton: 6 p.m. March 1 with Phillip Roberts and Camp Hand.
