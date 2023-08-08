MOULTRIE — The National Weather Service warned this morning that extreme heat that the region has experienced for weeks will be joined today by widespread thunderstorms, some of which may be severe.
“Dangerous heat is expected to persist across the entire tri-state region into at least early next week,” the NWS’s Tallahassee office said in an email. “For today, an Excessive Heat Warning is posted for all of our counties, except the northern row across SE AL and SW GA, where heat index/apparent temperature values will top out between 110 and 118 degrees. The aforementioned northern row is under a Heat Advisory, where the heat index will top out between 107 and 112 degrees. The highest values are expected from late this morning through early this evening.”
The NWS said heat will continue across the region on Wednesday.
In a tweet posted to X (formerly Twitter) Monday, NWS Tallahassee said this year is the most heat warnings it has ever issued.
“While it hasn't been our warmest summer, by avg max temperature, the humidity is what has been driving the heat indices up. This has been largely driven by warm seas in the Gulf,” the tweet said.
This morning’s email also raised concerned about strong thunderstorms.
“There is also the potential for widespread strong to severe thunderstorms today and more isolated on Wednesday, during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said. “Damaging wind gusts in excess of 50 mph are the main threat each day, and small hail cannot be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the region in a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather today and portions of the region within a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) on Wednesday.”
With a very moist air mass in place, slow moving storms will be capable of very heavy rainfall, leading to poor drainage flooding, the NWS said. Isolated rainfall amounts in excess of 3 inches are possible, and if this amount of rain falls in a short period of time, isolated flash flooding is possible.
