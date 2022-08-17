MOULTRIE, Ga. – Families within the Colquitt County School District may be able to gain access to discounted internet service through the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program.
The Affordable Connectivity Program is an FCC benefit program that helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school and healthcare, according to the FCC website.
The program can provide a discount of up to $30 per month for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands.
The FFC website also states, “Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.”
The program is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.
All households with a child who was approved to receive free or reduced-price school meals under the National School Lunch Program or the School Breakfast Program, within the last 12 months, including children who attend schools participating in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), are eligible for ACP benefits.
CCSD Chief of Communications Angela Hobby said, “Colquitt County School District is a CEP district, so all families with children enrolled in the current school year are eligible.”
Households can be independently eligible if their income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level ($55,500 for a family of four).
A household can be eligible if a member participates in other Federal benefit programs including Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), Medicaid and Federal Public Housing Assistance.
Steps to apply:
1. Download and save a copy of the Colquitt County School District CEP Letter to your computer or mobile device. Please refer to the PDF Link or JPEG Link to access the letter.
2. Log in to Parent Portal. Go to Documents. Download your student's Academic Plan Progress Report to your computer or mobile device. Be sure the document includes the school year, school location, student name, and schedule. If you are not already registered to use Parent Portal, click here for instructions.
3. Go to AffordableConnectivity.gov to submit an application or print out a mail-in application: and
4. Contact your preferred participating internet provider to select a plan and have the discount applied to your bill.
For more information about the CCSD, please visit www.colquitt.k12.ga.us.
