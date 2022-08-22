Family makes religious trek

 Kasmira Smith/The Moultrie Observer

MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Moultrie family group — who declined to give their names — started a trek on Monday, Aug. 22, to a Hindu temple to celebrate the Hindu Holy month Shravan (Sawan). The family traveled through Colquitt County along Tallokas Road.

