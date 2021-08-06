MOULTRIE, Ga. — The mother of a missing Moultrie woman announced a reward Friday for any information that will lead to the location of her daughter.
In a press conference Friday, Dorothy Graham said her family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that will lead to her daughter, Courtney Graham, and to who is responsible for her disappearance.
Courtney Graham was reported missing on Oct. 16, 2019, according to Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson, who spoke alongside Dorothy Graham at the Moultrie Welcome Center Friday.
Graham last saw her daughter on Oct. 7 when Courtney left for work that morning, according to the MPD Missing Person Report that was provided during the conference. Graham became worried after nobody had seen her daughter “for about a week,” the report stated.
She was last seen wearing overall shorts, a shirt of unknown description and red hair that is shaved at the top. She was also seen with a “hispanic male” but his description could not be provided.
“The family wants answers,” said Ladson during the press conference. “Two years is too long for the family not to know anything. I know somebody in this community knows something.”
Ladson also stated that there have been “no new leads.”
“When you’re dealing with a cold case like this, we will go through evidence with a fine toothed comb. We speak to witnesses, friends and family members again. We see if there is anywhere else we can look,” Ladson said.
When Dorothy spoke she stated: “I just want to find her so my baby can be set free. I miss her and I want her back.”
The MPD has a tip line where anonymous tips can be given. It can be reached by telephone at 229-890-5449 or by email at tipline@moultriega.com.
