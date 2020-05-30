MOULTRIE, Ga. — Ophelia Stanaland Alligood celebrated her 105th birthday waving to a parade of neighbors, friends and family as they drove by her house Saturday.
She started her life three years before the last big pandemic of 1918. Ophelia was born the 13th child of Sam and Annie Stanaland. She married J.D. Alligood in 1936 and had three children, Carolyn, Stan and Ronnie.
The life of her family has centered around her hearth and home for decades on the Lower Meigs Road.
“Everyone, even the neighbors and members of her church, call her granny,” her family said. “Her cakes are legendary. Her smile and laugh are infectious and all of her children, grandchildren and great-grands continue to be amazed by her good health, good humor and faithful devotion to her Creator and Savior.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.