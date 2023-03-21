The Colquitt County Farm Bureau, assisted by the Georgia Electric Membership Corporation, recently donated a children's book, "I Love Strawberries," to the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library. From left are Greta Collins, Colquitt County Farm Bureau; Erin Honeycutt, Moultrie-Colquitt County Library; and Sonya Aldridge, Colquitt EMC Public Relations.