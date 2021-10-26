MOULTRIE, Ga. - The Colquitt County Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom program worked with students at Colquitt Christian to bring small scale animal care to the classroom.
Greta Collins, Ag in the Classroom Coordinator recently spent the morning at Colquitt Christian Academy. During the visit students in the agriculture classes received a lesson on small animal health care.
Most households have either a dog or cat and learning how to properly care for them is a big life lesson. The students entered the room and acted like veterinary interns. They had equipment like scales, measuring tapes, thermometers, and stethoscopes to document information about the kittens that were presented to them.
Each of the kittens had a chart that had to be filled out completely. Not your typical agriculture lesson but one that is needed both in the farm and city settings, Collins said.
