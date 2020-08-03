MOULTRIE, Ga. — When the board of directors for the Sunbelt Ag Expo canceled the annual farm show July 24, they left the Swisher Sweets/Sunbelt Ag Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year competition up in the air.
On Monday, the decision was announced to postpone the competition until 2021.
Ten state winners had already been announced. Officials were scheduled to travel to the farms of those 10 state winners Aug. 10-14 to see for themselves how the farms operated and to determine the overall winner.
Due to health concerns, the tour has been postponed indefinitely, a Monday press release from the Expo said.
The release said the 2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo — planned for Oct. 19-21, 2021 — will recognize the 2020 state winners and select an overall winner then. A new class of state winners will not be selected next year.
“We have considered virtual options for the judging tour and the awards ceremony, but the Farmer of the Year program is not a virtual event. The program is about so much more – the interaction amongst our 10 state winners and the 265 winners that have been awarded over the last 30 years cannot be replaced. To have a Farmer of the Year class not be able to experience the in-person judging tour, the trip to South Georgia and the Sunbelt Ag Expo is not an option in our book,” said Chip Blalock, Sunbelt Ag Expo executive director.
The 2020 state winners are:
• Alabama: Thomas Ellis.
• Arkansas: Jamie Anderson.
• Florida: Raymond R. “Rick” Roth Jr.
• Georgia: Samuel L. Nunn.
• Kentucky: Stephen J. Kelley.
• Mississippi: Joe Edmondson.
• North Carolina: James L. Lamb.
• South Carolina: Robert “Bob” Martin Hall.
• Tennessee: Jay Yeargin.
• Virginia: Charles Edwin Isbell Jr.
Visit www.sunbeltexpo.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.